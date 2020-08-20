Mzantsi Jazz Awards goes online

Mzantsi Jazz Awards – MJA is pleased to announce that it will go live online, first time ever and you will definitely want to be part of this event!

One of the things that we had desired to do was to host MJA 4 as a live event to celebrate jazz as we come out of a very tough lockdown for musicians and jazz loving audiences alike.But many venues we needed were not hosting! So we decided to take MJA 4 online. The show goes on. This has become historic as it is the first one we are going to host online. The other exciting piece from us is the opportunity to expand audience. Everybody can attend now.

In its 4th installment, MJA recognizes and celebrates outstanding jazz music and musicians in a 2 hour event of music and awards and this year it will be on 29th August 2020 online, featuring some of the top jazz musicians in this country!

We are excited and grateful to already be on the 4th year of these awards and getting better and better every year.

Transafricaradio on has also scooped a nomination under category of the Best Radio Station that plays Jazz through the show Jazz Sessions hosted by Mo’Afrika wa Mokhathi.

Listen to Mo’Afrika Wa Mokhathi in conversation with one of the Mzantsi Jazz