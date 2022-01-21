Mzansi Magic is revamping the judging panel for season 18 of Idols SA

The channel will not be renewing Randall Abrahams’ and Unathi Nkayi’s contracts with for the upcoming season of the popular singing show.

“We are taking a fresh approach to the judging panel to retain audiences and stay competitive in the Sunday night timeslot,” said Shirley Adonisi, channel director: local entertainment channels for M-Net.

Abrahams has been a judge on Idols for 17 seasons, while Nkayi has been with the show for 10 incredible seasons.

Adonisi further said: “Mzansi Magic would like to thank both Randall and Unathi for their contribution to discovering new talent and launching the careers of so many.

We salute these great icons of South African entertainment and thank them both for a great innings on Idols.

Randall and Unathi have demonstrated high levels of professionalism and made an impact on the South African entertainment scene that will continue to be felt for some time to come. We wish them well in their endeavours.”

Mzansi Magic will make an announcement on the new judging panel for season 18 of Idols SA in due course.