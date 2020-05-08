Mx Blouse’s plans of globetrotting on tour may have been put on hold for now. However, this boundary bending muso is certainly not letting their fans hang without some new music.

Blouse teams up with DJ/producer, Rose Bonica, for the revamp of their 2019 track, ‘Piesang Kop’. Originally taken from Blouse’s debut mini-album, ‘Re:MX’, the updated version takes a darker approach when their vocals are densely coated with a deep bass.

