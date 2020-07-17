Muneyi – Vhuludu

Written by on July 17, 2020

 

2019 Afropunk Battle of the Bands winner, Muneyi, releases his official debut single ‘Vhuludu’ which means solitude in his mother tongue of Tshivenda.

This moving single is an ode to his 89-year-old grandmother who has to adjust to living alone in her six-room home after recently losing her eyesight. Muneyi’s sincerity is intertwined with a degree of guilt due to not being able to be physically present while carving his path in Johannesburg.

 

