Multi-Talented Singer and Songwriter Presss Releases Brand New Single “My Type”

Johannesburg, 12 October 2020 – In celebration of his 42nd birthday, Presss officially releases a brand new single titled “My Type” from his upcoming album set to drop in early 2021.



Presss is back with a sound that will quickly take over the mainstream market. Equipped with visuals that tell the story of love in adversity, “My Type” is Afro-Beats at its best and sees the king of Sotho Soul boast his range in a variety of music. Teaming up with Tambor Projects, Presss gives freedom to explore his vast abilities as a musician and this is felt with the self-produced single “My Type”.

This follows the release of his smash hit single where he collaborated with label mate Darque “Forever” which is currently number 1 on the Metro FM Dance 5 countdown for over five weeks. During his career, Presss has toured with local and international musical greats like Jimmy Dludlu, Khaya Mahlangu, Grammy award-winning Usher and the highest-selling RnB singer of the decade Alicia Keys.

Vusani Preston Sihlangu, better known as Presss, is a renowned South African vocalist; songwriter; composer; producer who is legitimately changing the face of Afro-Soul. Born on the 3rd of October 1978 in the Free State, Presss has always known that music was his passion and thrived to become a performing artist.

Get Presss’ brand new single here: http://africori.to/mytype

https://youtu.be/wu25wA1X5RY