MTN SWAMA Awards 2019
Written by Seth Smith on December 27, 2019
The 2019 MTN Swaziland Music Awards (SWAMA) took place this past Saturday evening 7th December 2019. The awards ceremony was held at the Royal Swazi Centre in Ezulwini.
The evening awarded and acknowledged the musical talents of music artists from Swaziland.
Music artists Tendaness, Popzin, Nothando Hlope and Amanda Mo were big winners, each winning two awards on the night.
The award winners and the categories are listed below:
Female Artist of the Year
Nothando Hlope – Winner
Amanda Mo
Cleopatra
Mandisa
Symphony
Zamo
Male Artist of the Year
Tendaness – Winner
Linda Dlamini
Lyrikal Busta
Nduduzo Matse
Popzin
!Sooks
Song of the Year
Nothando – “Yebo” – Winner
Amanda Mo ft DJ Maphorisa – “Phulla”
Illa Penboy – “Nyiyekeleni Ngizobe”
Linda Dlamini – “Ngiyazendlala Phambi Kwakho”
Magaya – “Ngilindze”
Mozaik – “Gijima”
Popzin – “Umnyango”
Sifiso M – “Lift Him”
Speech Umlangeni – “Baleka”
Album of the Year
Popzin – “Imphendvulo” – Winner
Amanda Mo – “Sistandzile”
Master P – “Dreams”
Moziak – “Nowhere”
Nothando Hlope – “Live At Soweto”
!Sooks – “Symmetry”
Tendaness – “Tendaness”
Zamo – “Inhlanyelo – The Seed”
Best Collaboration of the Year
Mzwaa ft Velemseni – “Lutsandvo” – Winner
DJ Master P ft Nomalungelo Kena & Dibadiba – “Dreams”
Londiwe D ft Banele – “Siyalibababata Ligama Lakho”
Sands & Tshepo Tshola – “Ngiyathandaza”
Speech Umlangeni ft M-Tonic & Lomasoul – “Baleka”
Tendaness ft Uyokazi, Shaya & Tshego AMG – “Mina Ngedwa”
Tendaness ft Masandi – “Mosha”
Tendaness ft Zando Zakuza – “Over The Moon”
Ugly G ft Dibadiba, Zoe Genesis, King Kwakhe, Tuki & Michelle – “Find Means”
Best Music Video of the Year
Lyrikal Busta – “iNumber” – Winner
Elimsofly ft Salby – “Fallover”
Jay Era ft Mozalik – “Flight Mode”
Mandisa – “Love Fiend”
Mr Kangaroo – “Jozi”
Popzin – “Umnyango”
Symphony – “Chance”
Best Music Producer of the Year
Mr Kangaroo – Winner
Liz Harris
Mosaik The Producer
Nko Made The Beat
Rendition
Tendaness
Ziyawa Kazitha
Best DJ of the Year
Zulu D – Winner
Culolam
Master P
!Sooks
Supa CDQ
Best Jazz Artist of the Year
Zwile Bhembe – Winner
Khole
Soul Friends
Best Country Artist of the Year
Cleopatra – Winner
Dusty & Stones
Isaac Gamedze
Zweli Masuku
Best Traditional Artist of the Year
Majalibhuna – Winner
Cembe Les’Calaba
Duma Nemankonyane
Ishaya
Majika
Umfana Webhejisa
Best House Artist of the Year
!Sooks – Winner
DJ Njebza
Sifiso M
Slotta
Speech Umlangeni
Ziyawa Kazitha
Best Contemporary Artist of the Year
Tendaness – Winner
M Triggerson
Outcry
Zairman
Ziyawa Kazitha
Zoe Genesis
Newcomer of the Year
Popzin – Winner
Carrency
Denzel
M Nation
Mzwaa
Sarmilo
Best Afro Pop Artist of the Year
Amanda Mo – Winner
Lomasoul
Mr Music
Nomalungelo
Popzin
Velemseni
Best Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Mozaik – Winner
Eimsofly
Illa Penboy
Lyrikal Busta
Mr Kangaroo
Viruss Flawless
Best Gospel Artist of the Year
Nothando Hlope – Winner
Linda Dlamini
Mimzkhulu
Samu Manana
Phetsile Masilela
Police Male Voices
Images were taken by T.Y. Broadway.
The content was produced by T.Y Broadway.