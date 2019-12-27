MTN SWAMA Awards 2019

The 2019 MTN Swaziland Music Awards (SWAMA) took place this past Saturday evening 7th December 2019. The awards ceremony was held at the Royal Swazi Centre in Ezulwini.

The evening awarded and acknowledged the musical talents of music artists from Swaziland.

Music artists Tendaness, Popzin, Nothando Hlope and Amanda Mo were big winners, each winning two awards on the night.

The award winners and the categories are listed below:

Female Artist of the Year

Nothando Hlope – Winner

Amanda Mo

Cleopatra

Mandisa

Symphony

Zamo

Male Artist of the Year

Tendaness – Winner

Linda Dlamini

Lyrikal Busta

Nduduzo Matse

Popzin

!Sooks

Song of the Year

Nothando – “Yebo” – Winner

Amanda Mo ft DJ Maphorisa – “Phulla”

Illa Penboy – “Nyiyekeleni Ngizobe”

Linda Dlamini – “Ngiyazendlala Phambi Kwakho”

Magaya – “Ngilindze”

Mozaik – “Gijima”

Popzin – “Umnyango”

Sifiso M – “Lift Him”

Speech Umlangeni – “Baleka”

Album of the Year

Popzin – “Imphendvulo” – Winner

Amanda Mo – “Sistandzile”

Master P – “Dreams”

Moziak – “Nowhere”

Nothando Hlope – “Live At Soweto”

!Sooks – “Symmetry”

Tendaness – “Tendaness”

Zamo – “Inhlanyelo – The Seed”

Best Collaboration of the Year

Mzwaa ft Velemseni – “Lutsandvo” – Winner

DJ Master P ft Nomalungelo Kena & Dibadiba – “Dreams”

Londiwe D ft Banele – “Siyalibababata Ligama Lakho”

Sands & Tshepo Tshola – “Ngiyathandaza”

Speech Umlangeni ft M-Tonic & Lomasoul – “Baleka”

Tendaness ft Uyokazi, Shaya & Tshego AMG – “Mina Ngedwa”

Tendaness ft Masandi – “Mosha”

Tendaness ft Zando Zakuza – “Over The Moon”

Ugly G ft Dibadiba, Zoe Genesis, King Kwakhe, Tuki & Michelle – “Find Means”

Best Music Video of the Year

Lyrikal Busta – “iNumber” – Winner

Elimsofly ft Salby – “Fallover”

Jay Era ft Mozalik – “Flight Mode”

Mandisa – “Love Fiend”

Mr Kangaroo – “Jozi”

Popzin – “Umnyango”

Symphony – “Chance”

Best Music Producer of the Year

Mr Kangaroo – Winner

Liz Harris

Mosaik The Producer

Nko Made The Beat

Rendition

Tendaness

Ziyawa Kazitha

Best DJ of the Year

Zulu D – Winner

Culolam

Master P

!Sooks

Supa CDQ

Best Jazz Artist of the Year

Zwile Bhembe – Winner

Khole

Soul Friends

Best Country Artist of the Year

Cleopatra – Winner

Dusty & Stones

Isaac Gamedze

Zweli Masuku

Best Traditional Artist of the Year

Majalibhuna – Winner

Cembe Les’Calaba

Duma Nemankonyane

Ishaya

Majika

Umfana Webhejisa

Best House Artist of the Year

!Sooks – Winner

DJ Njebza

Sifiso M

Slotta

Speech Umlangeni

Ziyawa Kazitha

Best Contemporary Artist of the Year

Tendaness – Winner

M Triggerson

Outcry

Zairman

Ziyawa Kazitha

Zoe Genesis

Newcomer of the Year

Popzin – Winner

Carrency

Denzel

M Nation

Mzwaa

Sarmilo

Best Afro Pop Artist of the Year

Amanda Mo – Winner

Lomasoul

Mr Music

Nomalungelo

Popzin

Velemseni

Best Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Mozaik – Winner

Eimsofly

Illa Penboy

Lyrikal Busta

Mr Kangaroo

Viruss Flawless

Best Gospel Artist of the Year

Nothando Hlope – Winner

Linda Dlamini

Mimzkhulu

Samu Manana

Phetsile Masilela

Police Male Voices

Images were taken by T.Y. Broadway.

The content was produced by T.Y Broadway.