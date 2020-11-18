MTN Joyous Celebration returns to stage virtual worship

Award-winning gospel ensemble, MTN Joyous Celebration, returns with the second instalment of their virtual concerts. Music lovers and followers of the gospel collective will be treated to an afternoon packed with worship and song, live from The Soweto Theatre on Sunday, 22 November 2020.

The Worship Show will feature songs from the group’s latest album titled; ‘The Rock’. It is set to be a 90-minute spiritually uplifting experience that reaffirms the power of God’s love.

“We are ready to regale our fans and supporters from all over the world. The Worship segment has an important message of enduring love as we transition through the changes the pandemic has brought,” says co-founder and director of the choir, Lindelani Mkhize. The live event at The Soweto Theatre on Sunday, 22 November 2020, will host a limited number of patrons, and the rest of the Joyous family can connect through a virtual experience from the comfort of their own homes, bringing together a bigger, broadened audience base at once.

“The benefit of live streaming the concert is that we can connect with the broader Joyous family across the globe at the same time,” says Mkhize. “MTN Joyous Celebration 24: Worship Show takes place on the eve of International Day of No Violence against Women when the 16 Days of Activism campaign kick-starts in South Africa.

“This year we suffered at the hands of a brutal virus that not only took loved ones away from us but also affected our livelihoods,” says co-founder, Pastor Jabu Hlongwane. “As if that was not enough, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Gender-Based Violence as another pandemic that we faced. We cannot ignore these ills. We implore South Africa and the world at large to join in our worship as we make our pleas to God through worship music.”

MTN Joyous Celebration will also donate 20% of the proceeds of the concert towards organizations working on Gender-Based Violence. “The money raised from the concert will go towards empowering women and young girls in communities. We will give the money to an organization that is already providing services of shelter, offering information, support and safety that is needed at this time,” says Pastor Hlongwane.

“This is an opportune time for us to worship together with people from across the globe, and seek the Rock – that is Jesus help to heal the land,” added Hlongwane

The album and the concert; ‘The Rock,’ is a cathartic release of 18 songs, that is transforming. The 90-minute extravaganza will be streamed live from The Soweto Theatre at 4pm sharp on Sunday, 22 November 2020. Nomsa Mazibuko, General Manager, Brand and Communications at MTN SA added that the upcoming MTN Joyous Celebration concert is one of the many ways in which MTN is helping its customers access experiences that will help them remake their 2020 in a responsible manner.

“To enhance the experience, all MTN customers who purchase tickets for the live stream will receive free data to watch the show on the day or before the 48-hour period lapses,” says Mazibuko