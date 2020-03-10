MTN JOYOUS CELEBRATION ANNOUNCES A TOUR LAUNCH FOR IT’S 24TH ALBUM

Following 23 successful tours, and live recordings, the Gospel Music Powerhouse MTN Joyous Celebration is launching its 24th Album, entitled “The Rock”, recorded in Sun City in December 2019.

For the first time in its history, the renowned music ensemble will release the album in two Projects, One for Praise and another for Worship. Each project has 2 CD’s and a DVD. If you are in a Worship mood you will be able to enjoy non- stop Worship with no interruption just as you would do with Praise if you are in an exciting Praise mood.

“This is an exciting time for us as the founders because this time we have recorded more music than we normally do so that each project has enough music to stand on its own. For many years now, we have received numerous requests for more worship songs, and this is our way of saying, we have heard you.” says Lindelani Mkhize, Joyous Celebration’s founding member.

The ensemble has made its mark in the industry for consistently introducing world-class music and performance productions that have become loved by South Africa and the world. By launching the two Projects album, the group says it wants people to play what best captures their mood at any given moment.

We have titled this album, The Rock because we know that we are still standing today because of the unshakable promises of God. He is our Rock and we keep going strong because He is our foundation. “We also had to deliver on our own promises to the people who have kept us going for a year short of a quarter of a century,” explains Jabu Hlongwane – founding member

The worship Project provides continuous Worship songs that takes a listener on a spiritual journey, while the praise Project is packed with up-tempo tracks that will keep the listener dancing in celebration of the Lord.

Ahead of the release, music lovers will get to enjoy eight beautifully packaged singles from both the projects, which will be released to radio stations and digital music platforms from 6 March 2020.

To bring to life what Gospel music enthusiasts would have enjoyed by listening or watching the much anticipated 24th MTN Celebration album, the Ensemble will be at Carnival City from 10 – 12 April as it launches its 2020 tour.

Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7pm, and Sunday at 5pm