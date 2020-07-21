Mthandazo Gatya Feat. DJ Manzo SA & Comado – Senzeni

Written by on July 21, 2020

A typical South African groove anthem, Senzeni by Mthandazo Gatya, DJ Manzo and Comado opens with a vibrant clap and vocals you often hear at a traditional wedding or just a street bash. Frequent collaborators, these gents have joined forces once more in making this party starter. The trio seem to have found a creative sweet spot after previously offering hits like “Ezimnandi”, “Amabeer” and “My Best Friend “. Showing versatility from his amapiano output, Mthandazo Gatya revels over this classic afrohouse instrumentation. The smoothly produced number rolls guitar strums and soothing keys into a refreshing 4-minute listen. In addition to its organic bassline, “Senzeni” offers pleasant melodies and a vocal performance too silky to resist.

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

MEET Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight for July, Hunter Rose

July 21, 2020

0 0

Jeremy Loops releases Imortal man video ft. an 85-year-old coronavirus survivor.

July 21, 2020

0 0

Robin Schulz transforms a Bob Marley classic ‘Sun Is Shining’ dance track

July 20, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Kenya police arrest prison warden over rape of patient in COVID-19 quarantine

Thumbnail
Previous post

Nigerian singer, songwriter TÖME preaches liberation on Debut single

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST