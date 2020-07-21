Mthandazo Gatya Feat. DJ Manzo SA & Comado – Senzeni

A typical South African groove anthem, Senzeni by Mthandazo Gatya, DJ Manzo and Comado opens with a vibrant clap and vocals you often hear at a traditional wedding or just a street bash. Frequent collaborators, these gents have joined forces once more in making this party starter. The trio seem to have found a creative sweet spot after previously offering hits like “Ezimnandi”, “Amabeer” and “My Best Friend “. Showing versatility from his amapiano output, Mthandazo Gatya revels over this classic afrohouse instrumentation. The smoothly produced number rolls guitar strums and soothing keys into a refreshing 4-minute listen. In addition to its organic bassline, “Senzeni” offers pleasant melodies and a vocal performance too silky to resist.