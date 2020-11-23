MS. COSMO FETAURES BOITY & MOONCHILD SANELLY ON NEW TRACK “BHUTI”

South African Radio DJ, media personality and leading voice in Hip-Hop as a deejay, Ms. Cosmo is back with another femme-focused bop. Ms Comsmo is also known as a record producer band singer with a few singles under her belt. Today, the multi-faceted DJ releases “Bhuti” featuring hot property female artists Boity and Moonchild Sanelly. It’s both an ode and a token of appreciation to men, as well as a list of requirements of what a man must be to get this appreciation from the ladies.

“I am thrilled to release another single for ladies to enjoy this summer just in time for the festive” added Ms. Cosmo.

The track features a translated lyrical sample of Andile’s 90’s kwaito hit Abuti O. On it, Boity and Moonchild take turns laying out the things a man must do, be, and have to get their attention. Ms. Cosmo, known mostly for her well-executed beat-making and production skills, also lends a verse. They manage to be direct, raw, and raunchy while remaining poised, effortless and sultry.

Listen to Bhuti here

