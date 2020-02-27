MR EAZI ANNOUNCES emPawa CLASS OF 2020

The pioneer of Banku music, Mr Eazi has announced a group of 30 artists who will take part in the second edition of his talent grooming program emPawa. Among those who have been selected from 30,000 submissions are 2 South Africans, 19 Nigerians and 6 from other African countries.

emPawa was launched back in 2018 with the aim of helping upcoming artists to build sustainable careers in the music industry. So far this program has assisted a total of 100 artists around Africa with $3000 to cover the costs of producing a music video.

This year, along with $10, 000 allocated for each artist, they will also receive mentorship from some of the most proficient names in the music industry like DJ Maphorisa, E-Kelly, and GuiltyBeatz.

In addition, Vivien Lewit, the Global Head of Artist Relations For YouTube, who has also helped fund 10 of the 30 selected artists, will equip this group with the necessary skills to take advantage of YouTube.