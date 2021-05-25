Moziak Magazine shines the spotlight on African dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 25 May 2021 – Culture publication, Moziak Magazine, shines the spotlight on Grammy nominated, BET award-winning, dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy.

The spotlight on Stonebwoy, who has been lauded for connecting Africa through music, comes as a celebration of Africa Month off the back of having one of the biggest album releases of the new decade with Anloga Junction, which saw Stonebwoy feature on the US Billboard chart.

In the exclusive profile, Stonebwoy shares: “I have managed to build a brand as strong as this by following my calling as a mouthpiece of the voiceless… singing songs that live with the people, and being true to myself!”

Affectionately known as 1GAD, Stonebwoy has just released a new single titled “Blessing” featuring American-Ghanaian activist rapper, Vic Mensa. About the song he shares: “The message is a message of hope and faith speaking into our lives that we can make it by following our positive pronouncements with hard work.”

Watch the official music video for “Blessing” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w45ZSMPp6tA