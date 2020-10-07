More goodies from Tanzanian Singer Alikiba.

Tanzanian musician Alikiba to bend his rules a little by not living up to his reputation of releasing less than three with song per year. It was announced that the singer is geared to round up his 2020 with three more offering following his well received first single of the year ‘‘Dodo’’ , swiftly succeeded by “So Hot’’ and the recent one being “mediocre”. The singer admitted to his fans earlier this year that the bases of his decision in delaying his releases are to savour the moment of every on song on circulation and maximize revenue on each songs.