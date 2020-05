One of the hardest working women in showbiz, Moozlie, knows that her star quality is dazzling and what better way to encapsulate this than through music? Hence she proudly presents ‘I’m A Star’.

The Latin-flavoured beat produced by Zooci Coke Dope lends itself to her Greselda Blanco moniker. The braggadocious cut allows Moozlie to announce that she is that girl and she knows it.

