Mono T and Dr Moruti merges their vast experience to birth a classic album ‘Never Ready’

The South African Award winning musicians Mono T and Dr Moruti have teamed up for the release of their new joint Album, titled Never Ready, this comes at the back of their first single uThando, which was released on Friday, 14 August 2020. The album contains 14 tracks, with only one featured artist, Mawe2. Their first single from the album uThando starts off with an afro-house-inspired sound, before gradually incorporating elements of house and soul music. The inclusion of soul elements allows for Dr Moruti’s serenading lyrics to blend in seamlessly. The vocalist sings about being so deep in love in what seems like a relentless pursuit of a love interest; which is actually a metaphor for his then newly born daughter. Esizwe Madoda, the 2nd focus single from the album which speaks about the sabotage of relationships and mankind as a result of life’s pleasures and infidelity.

In an era of fleeting music, Mono T and Dr Moruti have really managed to bring together their vast experience and skill to create timeless music and a classic album.