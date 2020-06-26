Moelogo’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ‘Me’ Ep Finally out

Moelogo has released his eagerly anticipated fourth EP titled ‘ME’, a perfect blend of Afrobeat, R&B and Palmwine sounds (June 26th 2020). The British-Nigerian singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the most unique and talented artists in the buzzing Afrobeat and the UK music scene. The 5-track EP including up-tempo tracks, such as “For You”, “Koshi” and a fusion of R&B sounds in “I Wonder”, “Sango & Oya” and the down-tempo piano ballad “Ugly Part of Love”, is a masterpiece. Moelogo best describes ‘ME’ as “feel good music – the kind that you listen to while in any mood and it leaves you feeling better.” It demonstrates his versatility as an artist, with rich distinct vocals coupled with his compelling storytelling abilities.

Moelogo presents his vulnerability first hand in the new record. He explains, “The EP is titled ‘ME’ as it is an exploration of the versatile yet real Moelogo. For a while I always put other people before myself but this EP is all about me,” adding “People usually expect melancholic music from me but this time I want my fans to feel my vulnerability, appreciation, happiness, freeness and relief.”

Inspired by the ups and downs of relationships, life and love, ‘ME’ is written by Moelogo and produced by Nigerian and UK-based producers: Priime Beats, Happi Music and Sess The Prblm and mastered by Turkish. Completing his latest record ‘ME’ was tasking but an experience to grow with his fans, admitted Moelogo, revealing, “I normally don’t sing about my most intimate experiences so I was reluctant to release these songs but in the end I am comfortable in showing myself while creating magic and enjoying putting my thoughts together in beats.”

Moelogo’s latest release is part of a 3-part series titled ME #III, which will explore several aspects that make up Moelego as an expressive storyteller. He is set to drop two other EPs, “filled with good vibes, some sad songs but most importantly, relatable music”— in his own words.

Moelogo’s new project is preceded by the music videos for “On Me” and “Magic” off his 2019 “Magic” EP. His expansive discography has earned him recognition for his 2017 smash collaboration “We Could Go Back” with British DJ and producer Jonas Blue, amassing over 44 million streams on Spotify. Over the years Moelogo has been consistent, backed by a strong following and successful EPs including “Magic” (2019), “Shine Your Light” (2016) and “Moe Is My N

Stream ME EP: http://platoon.lnk.to/MeTheEp