Miz Dee & Jackie Queens call time on violence against women in Mzansi

South African DJ /producer Miz Dee and Zimbabwean house music vocalist Jackie Queens bring music with a message to highlight violence against women in South Africa in their new single ‘Back To Us’. Ignited by the country’s on going femicide, and the global #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, the song is a call “to embrace humanity, stand against women oppression and fight for justice that so often eludes us,” explains Jackie Queens.

The collaboration is a natural progression for the two who first met when Miz Dee remixed songs by We Go Deep’s Luka that featured Jackie Queens.“It has taken two years to complete this project and I’m so thrilled we came together to make it all possible, I can’t stop listening to the message, It is my favourite production to date”. says Miz Dee.

Known and respected for her soulful productions, Miz Dee lays the foundation for a sermon on hard- hitting truths punctuated by hope for a future that is not lost if we act. Enlisting Chymamusique, Mark Francis and DJ Spinna for remixes the offering is a mixture of nostalgia and timeliness resounding in a clear voice of musical solidarity, positivity, and protest. The ‘Back To Us’ EP will be available for pre-order on Traxsouce from 18 September2 020 and is set for general release on 16 October 2020 on Jackie Queen’s label Nomado logyanda limited vinyl release on DJ Spinna’s WONDERWAX.

‘Back To Us ‘EP – Track list: