Miss Universe South Africa congratulates Miss Universe winner



Miss Universe South Africa, Natasha Joubert, has paid tribute to Miss Universe winner Andrea Meza from Mexico as well as offering her congratulations to runner-up Miss Brazil Julia Gama and second runner-up Miss Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo.

The 69th edition of the Miss Universe competition took place this weekend in the United States with Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa crowning her successor. Tunzi was the longest running title holder in the history of the pageant, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic which led to the postponement of last year’s ceremony. The show also featured South Africa’s own Demi-Leigh Tebow (nee Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2017) who served as an expert analyst.

Says Joubert: “First off I would like to congratulate Andrea who is a worthy winner and is going to be a wonderful Miss Universe at a time when we need it the most. I knew, going into the competition, that I had big shoes to fill and I gave it my utmost. I hope that, even though I didn’t get a placing, that I did South Africa proud. I want to thank everyone for their wonderful support. The Miss Universe experience will be something I will never forget.”

Says Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation: “We are incredibly proud of Natasha and how she represented both us as an organisation and the country on a world stage. We believe that she did South Africa proud and her performance was remarkable from start to finish. We look forward to welcoming her home where her Miss Universe South Africa journey will continue.”

