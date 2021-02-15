Miss Universe South Africa 2020 launches #DestinyDesigned

Miss Universe South Africa 2020, Natasha Joubert, has launched #DestinyDesigned, a project to empower fashion designers through her own passion for entrepreneurship and design. Joubert – who will be representing South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant later this year – is a fashion designer who started her own company Natalia Jefferys in 2016. It is an all-female business, which she runs with her mother, and which specialises in couture.

#DestinyDesigned is Joubert’s Miss Universe social cause initiative, whereby South African designers are invited to submit more information on their design label and explain how their business has been affected by COVID-19. Ten entrants will be selected to make two garments each and have them modelled by former Miss South Africa title holders and finalists, as well as special guest models, in a virtual fundraiser fashion show that is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 10. Joubert will also feature Natalia Jefferys‘ garments in this spectacular online runway show.

Viewers will pay a minimal subscription fee on misssa. live to watch the show, with all funds donated to the 10 designers. After the show, the designers’ garments will be auctioned off online with the proceeds from each item sold going to the respective designers.

#DestinyDesigned will also showcase these talented South African designers on a global platform, as viewers from around the world will be able to tune into the show and have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition custom-designed t-shirt in aid of this project. Miss Universe delegates from other countries will also be encouraged to participate.

Says Joubert: “I am passionate about entrepreneurship; I started my own company in 2016 as circumstances placed me in a position where I needed to become self-sufficient. I was also modelling and I started making my own garments as I couldn’t afford to buy an extensive wardrobe.

“Young girls started to admire my handmade garments and asked if I could start making outfits for them as well, and Natalia Jefferys was born! I now want to help other designers on their journey. #DestinyDesigned aims to empower fellow South African designers through showcasing their fashion in a virtual space while using the Miss Universe South Africa platform.”

CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, Stephanie Weil concludes: “The Miss South Africa Organisation is delighted to be able to showcase our rich design talent on a worldwide platform while also helping South African design talent on their own entrepreneurial journey! It is imperative now, more than ever, for us to support local fashion designers.”