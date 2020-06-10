Miss South Africa seals a partnership deal with Brand South Africa

The Miss South Africa Organisation is delighted to announce that Brand South Africa has come on board as a sponsor for Miss South Africa 2020.

Brand South Africa – the official marketing agency of South Africa – first became involved with the Miss South Africa Organisation when reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi made her triumphant homecoming tour earlier this year.

The Miss South Africa/Brand South Africa partnership is in line with BSA’s Play Your Part, a nationwide programme created to promote and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa as well as encouraging pride and patriotism.

Sithembile Ntombela, Brand South Africa General Manager: Marketing, explains the decision behind the sponsorship: “Miss South Africa provides a wonderful platform for young South African women to demonstrate their power and embrace their future while inspiring other young women.

“In recent years, beauty pageants have had an important impact on girl and women empowerment. They give women a platform to be heard and opportunities to inspire others. It’s a platform that recognises the importance of playing your part and being involved in the matters of the community, by being an active citizen.”

Ntombela continues: “Through the pageantry process, contestants receive world-class coaching that will advance their networking, business and crucial life skills. As they get moulded into brand ambassadors for the country, they become champions of women’s rights, thought leaders and savvy career women who inspire others to fulfil their potential, recognise their self-worth and find their place in the world. Brand South Africa sees every participant as a good country ambassador and we look forward to engaging with this year’s contestants.”

Says Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation: “We are delighted to welcome on board Brand South Africa. For the Miss South Africa Organisation, Brand South Africa is an ideal fit. We are both passionate about celebrating what this country and its citizens have to offer and celebrating this not only here but on an international stage. Look at what Zozi has achieved – not only for herself but for this country. Simply put Miss South Africa changes lives. It’s a platform that celebrates and empowers women. Most importantly, it allows women to have a voice and have their opinions heard.”

Recently, it was announced that for the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, the top three finalists will represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants. Previously, the Miss South Africa Organisation has sent a representative to both Miss Universe and Miss World, but will also now be fielding an entrant to Miss Supranational.

Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with M-Net, Mzansi Magic, Sun International and Brand South Africa.