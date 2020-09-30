MISS SOUTH AFRICA 2020 TO RECEIVE PRIZES IN EXCESS OF R3 MILLION

Miss South Africa 2020 will take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth in excess of R3 million. The winner will receive R1 million in cash from the Miss South Africa Organisation, as well as the use of a fully furnished and serviced apartment at luxurious Central Square with fabulous interior décor by Enza Home and a Mercedes Benz C200 Cabriolet for the year of her reign.

The prizes and sponsors include, in alphabetical order:

American Swiss: Official crown sponsor

Bacher & Co: Fragrance sponsorship for year of reign

Brand South Africa: Play Your Part Ambassador

Cahi Dental: Dental and oral hygiene care

Central Square : Use of a luxurious two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Sandton

Enza Home: Interior designers and furnishers of the Miss South Africa apartment

Firepower Group: Empowering Miss South Africa with self-development workshops

Havaianas South Africa: Casual summer shoes for year of reign

KISCH IP: Assisting Miss South Africa with her official trademark and IP needs

Lajawi Hair: Official styling sponsor for year of reign

Mercedes Benz: The use of a C200 Cabriolet for her year of reign

Miss South Africa Organisation: R1 million in cash

Motherkind: Official wellness & fitness product sponsor

Neda Beauty & Healing: Care of Miss South Africa’s brows

Optimum Medical Aesthetics: Skin treatments and IV drips

Pilates on 7 th : Pilates fitness partner for year of reign

: Pilates fitness partner for year of reign PWC: The official auditors of Miss South Africa 2020

Sparkle Cosmetics/Gelish/Morgan Taylor: Nail care for year of reign

Steve Madden: Official shoe sponsor

Strands of Love: Miss South Africa’s hair extensions sponsor

Sun International: Miss SA’s home away from home

Switch Playground SA: Official fitness partner; includes Switch classes and personal training sessions.

Top Drawer Collection: Luxury sleepwear

Veaudry: Official haircare sponsor

Woolworths: To sponsor Miss South Africa with WBeauty and Woolworths home products throughout the year of reign

ZOËT: Clothing sponsor

The 1st runner-up takes home R250 000, the 2nd runner-up gets R100 000 and all 10 finalists will receive R25 000.The finalists are Aphelele Mbiyo, Busisiwe Mmotla, Chantelle Pretorius, Jordan van der Vyver, Karishma Ramdev, Lebogang Mahlangu, Melissa Nayimuli, Natasha Joubert, Shudufhadzo Musida and Thato Mosehle.

For the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, the top three finalists (Miss South Africa 2020 and the two runners-up) will represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants – Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational. Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned at The Table Bay hotel in an entertainment-packed event on Saturday, October 24, from 17h00. The event will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic, and will be streamed live for an international audience.Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with M-Net, Mzansi Magic, Sun International, Brand South Africa and the City of Cape Town.