MIMI is bursting with music, hence she provides two new releases simultaneously. On the first, ‘La Madrina‘, she pays homage to notorious drug dealer Griselda Blanco. Since she draws inspiration from the Hispanic titular subject, MIMI expands on this by incorporating a bit of the flamenco guitar for added effect.

While on the braggadocious second single, ‘Got Game’, she takes up space and cements herself in a male-dominated industry.

