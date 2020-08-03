MILTICHOICE rolls out a fresh British entertainment line-up.

MultiChoice Group will be refreshing their British Entertaiment liner up, From 1 September, a selection of leading British drama will continue as part of the programming mix on BBC BRIT, and the BBC FIRST channel will be discontinued. Customers can continue to enjoy an increased range of British content on DStv’s suite of popular BBC channels as well as on M-Net, Catch Up and Showmax.

“We are putting compelling drama and variety in one place and on one BBC channel and have increased acquisition of British content by adding titles to M-Net,” explains Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment & Connected Video at MultiChoice Group. “This will reduce the repeats on M-Net and strengthen our daytime schedule.”

A number of award-winning British shows will continue, including The Chase S13, Love Island UK S6, Britain’s Got Talent S14, and S1 of The Bay as well as The Capture. In addition, two of ITV’s most-loved soaps – Emmerdale and Coronation Street – will return to M-Net City on DStv channel 115 on midday slots. They will also be available on Catch Up.

“We would like to thank viewers for their support of BBC FIRST over the past five years. BBC BRIT will continue to offer some drama series as part of its schedule, and we will be looking for new opportunities that will allow us to continue to bring drama fans the full range of quality productions coming out of the UK. We have operated BBC branded channels on the DStv platform for over 20 years and remain committed to bringing our viewers the very best programming from the BBC and leading UK production houses,” said Nick Percy, EVP EMEA at BBC Studios.

The refresh also makes way for brand new local content. M-Net’s first telenovela and first daily drama in more than 10 years – Legacy will be screened from the end of September. In addition, the new 13-part female-driven M-Net drama Inconceivable launches in September.

MultiChoice remains committed to maintaining its long-standing relationship with the BBC and will continue work with the broadcaster to ensure the best British entertainment for its customers, maintaining a great quality offering at the best value.