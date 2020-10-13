Mikhalé Jones seals the deal with a new single and visuals

Neo-Soul, Trap and Pop singer, dancer and fully-packaged star in the making, she knew from an extremely young age that she was destined to be a performer. Now, at 25 years old, she has been more than noticed by the industry and public alike.

Currently wrapping up the recording process on her first signed album, It Is What It Is, Mikhalé holds nothing back in her raw and honest delivery of the stories that make up her life. The first single My Soul is a goose-bump-inspiring, slow-tempo teaser that shows Mikhalé’s range off perfectly, just doing what she does best.

The song speaks from a deep part of her personal journey with growing into herself as an artist. “Just settling into my twenties and having completed varsity, I was ready to discover my purpose and who I was as an individual. It was scary as f%@k! I was scared of the unknown, because all I knew is that I no longer knew who I was. I became numb as a coping mechanism because the world just didn’t feel like a safe space to be in. I felt like I was losing my soul”, she states.Putting down final tweaks in studio with her production team, The Cousins, as well as having shot a stunning video for My Soul, Mikhalé is being backed by her record company

Afroforce1 Records, a division of Universal Music Group, alongside her new peers, Mi Casa. Catch her stunning video right here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUrxJgMEydA

A priority artist for the Universal Music Group urban catalogue, Afroforce1 will be releasing and marketing the single not only in South Africa, but in continental Africa as well as Europe.

Universal Music Group Managing Director in SA, Sipho Dlamini, is excited about the new addition to the stable, “Mikhalé Jones is the new look and sound of RnB/Soul/Trap. Fresh, edgy – full of life and not scared be herself. Her song-writing, vocals and passion for music will be the reason the world discovers her name. The second artist to join the Universal Music Group /AfroForce1 family after Mi Casa, we are proud to have her as part of the family”, he states.

Joe Chialo, Executive Vice President of A&R for Universal Music Central Europe & Africa/Managing Director of Afroforce1 Records based in Berlin, also believes Mikhalé Jones is an artist to look out for. “With her phenomenal voice, natural beauty, flawless work ethic and commitment to being real, Mikhalé is destined to make it as one of SA’s brightest new stars. We are proud and happy to be part of her musical journey to success.”

Mikhalé Jones’ full album It Is What It Is will be released early 2021. Watch this space!