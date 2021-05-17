MFR Souls Releases New Single ‘Abahambayo’

Written by on May 17, 2021

Johannesburg, Monday, 17 May 2021 – After the success of their previous single ‘Bathandwa’ and their album “Musical Kings” the SAMA award winning duo return with a star-studded line-up on their new single ‘Abahambayo’ featuring Mzulu Kakhulu, Khobzn Kiavalla and Dj T-Man SA.

‘Abahambayo’ features an “igwijo” inspired break that gives the song an authentic South African flavour, it is a new sound where they have fussed Amapiano and Maskhandi. Trust us when we say it’ll get you off your seat and keep you moving. With this track, the Amapiano duo is determined that “bazo hamba naba hambayo kuze kuse.”

With multiple music nominations and awards, the Katlehong natives are ready to rock South African House music once again. Woza ungasali and listen to MFR Souls’ Abahambayo, here.

 

Author

Kendrick Lebron

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0 0

IT’S ALL EYES ON RISING R&B SINGER ELAINE IN NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO “RIGHT NOW”

May 17, 2021

0 0

Prolific Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold releases new single “It Is What It Is”

May 17, 2021

0 0

KDDO UNVEILS DEBUT EP “TOO LATE TOO LIT”

May 17, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

MFR Souls Releases New Single ‘Abahambayo’

Thumbnail
Previous post

Seyi Shayi drops #Pempe banger and features Yemi Alade

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST