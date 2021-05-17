MFR Souls Releases New Single ‘Abahambayo’

Johannesburg, Monday, 17 May 2021 – After the success of their previous single ‘Bathandwa’ and their album “Musical Kings” the SAMA award winning duo return with a star-studded line-up on their new single ‘Abahambayo’ featuring Mzulu Kakhulu, Khobzn Kiavalla and Dj T-Man SA.

‘Abahambayo’ features an “igwijo” inspired break that gives the song an authentic South African flavour, it is a new sound where they have fussed Amapiano and Maskhandi. Trust us when we say it’ll get you off your seat and keep you moving. With this track, the Amapiano duo is determined that “bazo hamba naba hambayo kuze kuse.”

With multiple music nominations and awards, the Katlehong natives are ready to rock South African House music once again. Woza ungasali and listen to MFR Souls’ Abahambayo, here.