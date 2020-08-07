Meet the keynote speakers for The virtual music Imbizo 2020

The Music Imbizo team is delighted to announce the line-up of keynote speakers for the 12th The Music Imbizo, which will be online (www.themusicimbizo.co.za) from Wednesday 26 August to Saturday 29 August, 2020.

Every year during The Music Imbizo, keynote addresses are a major drawcard. 2020 is no exception, The Virtual Music Imbizo will be drawing inspiration from the best of the continent as it looks to inspire the music industry during the global pandemic.

The theme for The Music Imbizo 2020 is “African Unity: The Real Currency” and it communicates the importance of unity within the continent and how that is our gold. “We are excited and pleased that so many influential leaders from the global music industry already committed to participate at The Virtual Music Imbizo 2020. Their experience and leadership in the music industry will allow for critical and insightful discussions at the conference.” commented Sphe Mbhele, Project Manager, The Virtual Music Imbizo 2020.

Owned by the KZN Music Imbizo (Pty) Ltd, the conference has been running for more than 10 years. It is the first time ever though that the full conference will exist strictly online due to the global pandemic. The conference is expected to draw more than 500 representatives of the global music industry, policy makers, collection management organisations, media, government, and others in attendance daily. The conference will include some 50 speakers addressing the most topical, strategic, commercial and technical issues facing the music industry. Over 30 music-related companies will also be exhibiting.

Yvonne ChakaChaka the South African performing Artist, Humanitarian and teacher who is also Vice President of CISAC – the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers PLUS the opening keynote speaker of The Virtual Music Imbizo 2020.

Audu Maikori Esq, Nigeria multi-award-winning entrepreneur, lawyer and creative industry expert. plus a keynote speaker at The Virtual Music Imbizo 2020.

South African singrt songwriter and sociaal media entrepreneur Jeremy Loops