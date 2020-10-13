Mbuso Khoza Presents the Folklore Concert at State Theatre

The versatile South African songbird and heritage practitioner, Mbuso Khoza will be returning to the State Theatre to present a two-day spectacle on 30 & 31 October that is part of his Folktour which launches in Durban on 25 October.

The heritage enthusiasts, and the curious music lovers will be treated to an evening of beautiful songs and stories about our heritage and culture. “We are excited about our return to the State theatre, following the drought in the live entertainment industry, owing to the Covid-19 Pandemic sweeping across the world and devastating our people. We are back, but this time it is Mbuso Khoza with a band!”

“Heritage for me is an everyday delicacy, it excites me and that is what drives me to continue with my research and learning, and imparting the knowledge I gather with like-minded individuals and those with a curious mind wanting to find out more about their heritage, lineage, culture, language, and everything that makes us unique as a people. This offering is a special way to promote traditional music (Amahubo) and indigenous story-telling using Jazz as a medium and other elements,” says Mbuso Khoza.

He says that it is time to turn heritage and culture into a subject of daily consumption, as it up to us to change the narrative. “We cannot afford to wait for a day in the calendar to commemorate our Heritage, it has to be a daily thing. We must speak about our languages, our philosophies, our way of thinking and take pride in this. All this will be captured in the Folklore show to be held at the State Theatre this month end.

Bringing this music and story-telling to live, Khoza will be performing with Tlale Makhene on percussions, Bongani Masina on Bass, Gabriel Stuurman on Keys, Sam Ibe on drums and The Slash Horns. Nandi Mzobe will also be featured on the night.

Patrons can expect soothing sounds and melodies which are carefully intended to make a statement that music heals, and that even though the world is still not out of the woods from this pandemic – we are alive and in music you can find solace, and with knowing and embracing your roots you are armed with the greatest weapon.

Khoza had this to say about the upcoming show, “When you live, breathe and exist through music, it becomes a more profound feeling. We are excited to share our passion with our fans, supporters and music lovers who have been starved of the food to their soul. As we recognize that audiences consume music differently, we have come to realise the significance of live performances and how they touch the sensitive notes in people’s life pages. We couldn’t ignore the silent and loud calls to bring back music performances to our people.”

Patrons can purchase their tickets from webtickets as there will be no tickets sold at the door. All Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to, and the patrons can be assured that all safety measures will be in place.

“Let us enjoy this new way of life with respect. All patrons will be expected to wear their masks to the event and observe social distancing. Gauteng is in for a treat!” concludes Khoza.