Master KG – Jerusalema – Remix (Ft Burna Boy & Nomcebo Zikode)

Written by on June 26, 2020

 

Master KG has swept through Africa with his massive hit ‘Jerusalema‘ (ft. Nomcebo Zikode), catching the attention of the African Giant himself, Burna Boy, who loved the original track so much that he had to hop on the remix.

The official music video for the original cut has clocked in over 26 million views since December 2019 and has sparked a myriad of viral videos from Angola to Portugal. The revamp is set to build upon the continuing momentum currently enjoyed by the original.

 

Listen Here
