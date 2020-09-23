MASEGO IS READY TO ESCAPE !!!

Written by on September 23, 2020

Masego releases “Passport”, the latest offering from his upcoming project: a concept EP and his most refreshing interpretation of trap house jazzyet, out later this year via EQT Recordings and Capitol Records. Additional information to follow in the coming weeks.

On his upcoming project, Masego journeys through every aspect of a relationship, from beginning to end, showing off a new and reflective side of the artist: At the moment when Masego’s whirlwind touring life has suddenly been forced to a halt, he’s chosen to take this time to look inward and explore what he finds, both topically and sonically. The result is a body of work that shows Masego evolving in real-time, an expansion both in terms of production choice and collaborative partners. It is Masego’s most ambitious, enjoyable effort to date. This new endeavor is the official follow

up to Lady Lady, Masego’s epic 2018 debut that firmly put the singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist on the map –or, all over the map

Watch Masego’s BET Awards Performance debut, the second-most Shazamed of the entire show:

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
