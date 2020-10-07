MARY J BLIGE DROPS “SEE WHAT YOU’VE DONE” FROM THE FILM BELLY OF THE BEAST

Nine-time Grammy Award-winner Mary J. Blige has released her latest track “See What You’ve Done” from the upcoming documentary Belly of the Beast. Directed by Erika Cohn, the film seeks to uncover the mistreatment of women in California’s Department of Corrections. The powerful piano ballad was co-written by Blige, Nova Wav, and DJ Camper.

“I was so moved by the film and Kelli Dillon’s story,” says Blige. “I immediately knew I wanted to be involved, so I teamed up with Nova Wav and DJ Camper to write a song that would amplify the voices of women in prison. No one has the right to make decisions about a woman’s body without her consent and ‘See What You’ve Done’ is an indictment, a testimony, a call to be strong, and an anthem for a movement whose work isn’t done yet.”