For his debut body of work, Marv OTM, teams up with his long-time producer Malik Bawa to present ‘Way Up North’.

The joint effort consists of 5 tracks with features from the likes of Zilla Oaks, AYLØ & Lord Isaac.

Just before the full project drop the pair share ‘Jetsk!’ (Featuring Zilla Oaks) to tantalise the ears. ‘Way Up North’ is now available for pre-add and will officially drop on the 15th of May 2020.

Listen Here