Marumo Gallants announce 2021/2021 Squad!

Marumo Gallants, previously known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club made changes early before the start of the 2021/2022 season. Earlier this month the club announced a new name with a completely different logo!

They have now released a new squad for the upcoming season, with two players scouted from the MDC team. Sibusiso Nkosi (20) will play winger and has been promoted from the Tuks development and Brandon Makgopa, joining from the the Marumo Gallants F.C Development will play left winger.

“The boys are in high spirits and everyone is excited to kick-off the new season,” said Chairman Abram Sello.

New players who have joined the club are Matome Kgoetyane, former Baroka United player on right back; Thato Khiba from African All Stars on attacking midfield, Katlego Otladis from Sundowns at right-winger and also Sibusiso Kumalo from Futuro Kings and he will be on defensive midfield.

Sello acknowledged the work of Mpho Maleka and David Mathebula on their work as Acting Head Coaches in the previous season, saying that they did a great job in building the team and he gives them the credit for all the games the club has won so far.

While the position of main coach is still to be confirmed, negotiations with Dylan Kerr are still on going.

Players who are also part of the squad are Lucky Ngele, Thabo Rakhale, David Thopola, Tokelo Ranti and Nicholus Likhubeni.

“Marumo Gallants would like to wish these boys the best of luck with their careers. I have no doubt that they a have bright future ahead,” said Sello.