Marioo hits a collabo with Sho Madjozi

Written by on October 27, 2020

Tanzanian singer Marioo drops hits indicating that he is  cooking up a project with the South African rapper Sho Madjozi . On this video that Non Swahili speaker might have to follow  just the nonverbal cues to decode the message, shows Madjozi in her usual high energy and Mario in studio recording.

The musicians has an ongoing relationship after Sho Madjozi has even expressed the interest of working with Marioo on an interview, the star later cashed on that relationship with a couple of projects that includes the recent one title ‘Too much’.

Details regarding the titles the type or the release have not yet been confirmed,  Marioo is currently breathing the  South Africa air while working on a couple of projects yet to be announced.

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Paul Will gives fans a run for their Money

October 27, 2020

0 0

DJ NEPTUNE ANNOUNCES A REMIX OF HIS HIT SINGLE ‘Nobody’

October 27, 2020

0 0

S.a rapper AKA’s new single births a raging mess

October 23, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

SHUDUFHADZO announced as MISS SOUTH AFRICA 2O20

Thumbnail
Previous post

We must make moral choices about how we relate to social media apps

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST