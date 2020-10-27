Marioo hits a collabo with Sho Madjozi

Tanzanian singer Marioo drops hits indicating that he is cooking up a project with the South African rapper Sho Madjozi . On this video that Non Swahili speaker might have to follow just the nonverbal cues to decode the message, shows Madjozi in her usual high energy and Mario in studio recording.

The musicians has an ongoing relationship after Sho Madjozi has even expressed the interest of working with Marioo on an interview, the star later cashed on that relationship with a couple of projects that includes the recent one title ‘Too much’.

Details regarding the titles the type or the release have not yet been confirmed, Marioo is currently breathing the South Africa air while working on a couple of projects yet to be announced.