MARIA SHARAPOVA RETIRES FORM TENNIS

28 years and five Grand Slam titles later Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis. Speculations are already going around attributing her retirement to the struggle back to the top of the game after her use of meldonium had earned her a suspension back in 2016.

However in an essay she has written to Vanity Fair and Vogue Maria expressed the pain she had endured from her multiple shoulder surgeries and the heartbreak of saying goodbye to the life she had known forever, but certainly, she is looking forward to her less strained future endeavors.