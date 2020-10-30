Manu WorldStar’s industry peers celebrate his Album

Written by on October 30, 2020

Music partners of Manu WorldStar gathered in Johannesburg  South Afrca to toast the success of his debut album MOLIMO. Manu WorldStar has already been spotlighted by music streaming giants Apple Music and was featured as their cover star for their Africa Rising campaign. The music has also travelled abroad & made it onto the UK AfroBeats Chart.’This is only the beginning, there is so much more to come’ shared Raphael Benza to a much eager crowd which was collectively on the edge of their seats. Mariechan, Rowlene & Gemini Major who featured on the project also showed their support. Manu WorldStar took the stage and delivered an amazing performance of Choko, I Choose You &  Pressure.

 

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

ROOTS OF AZANIA FT. KAYLOW – UMUNTU WAMI

October 30, 2020

0 0

S.A BORN UK based rapper 4 Eva Noir is dropping his latest track titled POP&BLOW

October 30, 2020

0 0

SA DJ SLIQE COLLABORATES WITH CHRISTYLE NUMEN TO GIVE US “NOMAYINI”

October 30, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

S.A BORN UK based rapper 4 Eva Noir is dropping his latest track titled POP&BLOW

Thumbnail
Previous post

WEDDING BELLS FOR S.A SONGSTRESS CICI

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST