Manu WorldStar’s industry peers celebrate his Album
Written by Qello Mapanya on October 30, 2020
Music partners of Manu WorldStar gathered in Johannesburg South Afrca to toast the success of his debut album MOLIMO. Manu WorldStar has already been spotlighted by music streaming giants Apple Music and was featured as their cover star for their Africa Rising campaign. The music has also travelled abroad & made it onto the UK AfroBeats Chart.’This is only the beginning, there is so much more to come’ shared Raphael Benza to a much eager crowd which was collectively on the edge of their seats. Mariechan, Rowlene & Gemini Major who featured on the project also showed their support. Manu WorldStar took the stage and delivered an amazing performance of Choko, I Choose You & Pressure.