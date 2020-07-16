Manu WorldStar’s CHOKO LANDS AMONGST THE BEST IN Africa Now

African breakout artist Manu WorldStar’s lead single, CHOKO, off his upcoming debut album, MOLIMO, has been added to Apple Music’s largest African playlist, Africa Now.

The highly sought-after playlist is curated of the best African music on the continent right now and is seen globally as an authority of where to source and discover the best sounds of Africa.

Since Manu WorldStar’s CHOKO release just two weeks ago, the Johannesburg born, South African artist of Congolese descent, has achieved notable milestones: CHOKO garnered over 250 000 streams across various digital stores, charted in the Top 50 on the Radiomonitor Top 100 chart and was added to the prestigious Africa Now and Africa Rising playlists on Apple Music globally.

Manu WorldStar’s current CHOKO trajectory will see the song reach GOLD selling status quicker than NALINGI did. You can now pre-add Manu WorldStar’s MOLIMO album to get CHOKO and a surprise single next week. Pre-add here: https://sonymusicafrica.lnk.to/MWSM

CHOKO is a song about believing in what you want in life and going after it and Manu WorldStar is not holding back.

listen to Manu WorldStar’s CHOKO on Apple Music’s Africa Now playlist here: https://music.apple.com/za/playlist/africa-now/pl.a0794db8bc6f45888834fa708a674987