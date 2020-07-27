Manu WorldStar crosses borders with Nalingi the Remixi

South African artist of Congolese descent, Manu WorldStar, has released his #NalingiRemix by popular demand. The highly anticipated single is now available for pre-add on his debut album, MOLIMO. The Vth Season artist, Manu WorldStar’s, #NalingiRemix is a true African collaboration featuring $ pacely from Ghana, Roberto from Zambia and South Africa’s Sjava.

“Nalingi did so much for my career that I felt that it needed a remix,” shares Manu WorldStar. He adds: “I wanted a remix that can cross borders, so having $pacely, Roberto and Sjava on the record was a winning combination. I have great love for all these three artists, and they all brought new life and different sides to the #NalingiRemix.”

“This song has been one of the most important and fantastic records I have worked on as Head of A&R and Chief Opportunity Creator at Vth Season. It stretches back to 2018 with many hours of studio time, phone calls, writing sessions and planning. I’m glad the Remix has finally made it to the world in July 2020. It’s a very exciting time for this song, Manu WorldStar the artist, and Afro Fusion Music,” reveals Raphael Benza.

You can now stream and download Manu WorldStar’s #NalingiRemix globally here: https://sonymusicafrica.lnk.to/MWSM

For two straight years, Manu WorldStar’s Nalingi topped charts both locally and across the continent and continues to be a fan favourite on radio.

Having just announced that Nalingi is now a certified Platinum selling record, Manu WorldStar comes full circle with the #NalingiRemix;ending the phase that launched his career and giving life to a new era with the release of his debut album

Pre-add Manu WorldStar’s MOLIMO album today and get his Top 40 Radiomonitor single, CHOKO, and newly released #NalingiRemix here: https://sonymusicafrica.lnk.to/MWSM