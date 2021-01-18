Manny Yack’s open letter to his father

Zakrim “Manny Yack” Phiri is South African’s shining star who’s rise to stardom was accelerated by the sad reality of growing up without a father. It is been said that one should channel their pain for good, Manny Yack did just that. He took his pain and redirected it as a driving force to make a success of his natural born talent. Brought up by a single mother made Manny Yack question a lot of things, thus he decided to pen down an open letter about his personal experience with the hopes of touching many hearts. Details of the letter are found in his debut single released on Friday, the 15th of January titled ‘Khumbula’.

In the intense open letter, Manny Yack reaches for his raw feelings and pain as he questions why his father had to leave them. Manny expresses all the sadness, hardships, anger, and trauma that he experienced in his father’s absence. The artist who hails from Ladysmith reminds his father that he remembers all the drama and conflict that would take place whenever his father was around.

The RNB and Hip-Hop artist explains how while growing up most of his friends shared the same experience of absent fathers, which is a reality for about 60% of South African children. While other people consider being fatherless the cause of most children having a sense of loss and confusion, Manny Yack feels different as his experience prepared him to be a father he always wished to have. He says in ‘Khumbula’: “I appreciate it, that’s what turned me to a man… Looked at your mistakes and said I’ll never do the same.”

The 24-year-old is excited about the release of his debut single, and feels it is about time people knew what he is about. He does not feel any pressure because he is confident about his work.

“I am extremely excited about my debut single. I want the message to heal those with unhealed wounds, change the hearts of fathers who abandoned their children and hopefully mend broken families,” he says.

“After being featured by Miss Pru, Kid Tini and Dr MaVibes, I feel it is now time for people to know who I really am. The message on Khumbula is one many people will relate to.”

Manny Yack feels it is important that he shares his story to address the issue of absent fathers to motivate the next generation of men to be responsible. He swore to change the narrative and not have his daughter experience the same fate as he did.

Manny Yack’s Khumbula single is accompanied by heart-rendering visuals that narrate different stories of lives lived without fathers. The soiled location in a black and white video speaks volumes as many will relate to the portrayed scenes. He hopes that his offering will mend broken hearts and speak sense to absent fathers.