Malome Vector makes a grand entrance with a hit single “Dumelang”

Written by on July 2, 2020


The latest edition of Ambitious Entertainment Malome Vector raises the roof spiting bars in his Sesotho language  exhibiting the pure beauty and culture of the Mountain Kingdom  Lesotho. His lilting vocals  made a grand entrance with a verse that alluded his destiny for greatness on a labelmate Mr Pru’s latest single “Price to pay”.

 “Dumelang” which is  Sotho Greeting,  marks his debut single under Ambitious records and on this one  Vector aggressively sets forth his landing with a refreshing breeze of mellow rhymes. Dumelang video has already amassed over 100k view on YouTube.

 

