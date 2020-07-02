Malome Vector makes a grand entrance with a hit single “Dumelang”

: class-oembed.php issince version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. inon line

The latest edition of Ambitious Entertainment Malome Vector raises the roof spiting bars in his Sesotho language exhibiting the pure beauty and culture of the Mountain Kingdom Lesotho. His lilting vocals made a grand entrance with a verse that alluded his destiny for greatness on a labelmate Mr Pru’s latest single “Price to pay”.

“Dumelang” which is Sotho Greeting, marks his debut single under Ambitious records and on this one Vector aggressively sets forth his landing with a refreshing breeze of mellow rhymes. Dumelang video has already amassed over 100k view on YouTube.