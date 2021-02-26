Making Africa Proud Again

By Idriss Biya Kouyateh, Transafrica

After been postponed for nearly two months due to the ongoing pandemic, the Award show which recognizes excellence in music, is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 14, 2021. And for South Africans, the live show will broadcast at 3:00 am (8 to 11:30 pm ET).

The Recording Academy said songs and albums released between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020, were eligible for nominations this year.

Who is hosting the event this year?

The South African comedian, television host, writer, political commentator, actor, and currently the Daily Show host will be the one to present the 63rd Annual Awards live from Los Angeles.

In November last year( November 14), the recording Academy announced on Twitter saying: ”We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and Grammy-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs!

We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night.”

How is Trevor feeling and preparing for the event?

In an interview with Billboard, the south African answered one of the questions addressed to him: “As a comedian, writer and host, can you compare preparing for Daily Show versus the Grammys?”

Noah declared: “It’s completely different. An awards show is very different from the Daily Show. We are speaking to a broader audience, it’s not politics. I’m not there to do politics, I’m there to do music. That’s what being a comedian is. When I’m in Tampa, I’m not doing jokes about Pennsylvania, when I’m in South Africa I’m not doing jokes about another place. That’s how I am. This is a night for music, so that’s a big difference in the preparation. You also don’t do the stuff on the day, every day. I’ve hosted music shows in South Africa — I love music shows, I love hosting, it gives me an opportunity to flex a different set of muscles.”

