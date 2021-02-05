MAJOZI RELEASES HIS FIRST THEMATIC ARTIST COMPILATION EP ‘YOU ARE LOVED’

Majozi releases his first Thematic Artist Compilation EP titled, ‘You Are Loved’. The EP features songs hand-picked, curated and titled by Majozi himself. The first EP is inspired by Majozi’s favourite love songs

across his catalogue.

“For me Love is everything. Love is the reason I get up every morning. Love gives me life, hope and joy, but it also recognises my struggles, sadness and grieve. Love knows no boundaries or conditions.

You can find love in the small seemingly insignificant things, as well as the grand and loud, Sometimes love is easy, other times it seems impossible. Love happens when you least expect it but it also requires you to put in some hard work and maybe a little pain, but that act in its self is love.

Most importantly love is God, and God’s love overflows and cascades into every other kind of love I experience and write about. I hope you can hear that and more in this collection of songs,

and that you can find a likeness to your own loves.”

Track Listing: