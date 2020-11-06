Majozi Releases Declaration of Love, ‘Falling,”

Sensational South African musician Majozi releases a brand new single titled ‘Falling’, a is deep declaration of love and vulnerability disguised under the guise of a nostalgic pop song. The single was produced by two long-time collaborators, Aston Wylie and Ewald Jansen Van Rensburg, and features Indie-Pop singer Mikhaela Faye on backing vocals

‘Falling’ is inspired by his girlfriend’s journey with mental health.

“I’ve released that mental health is a serious issue that’s not talked about nearly enough. Through it all I’ve realized the best thing I could do is just be there for her. There’s been many times when I felt useless because no matter what I did I couldn’t make it better, I couldn’t be a hero and solve anything, but ultimately I learnt that it wasn’t about me and all I needed to do was just be there and listen, no matter what.”

Majozi hopes that in this challenging year, ‘Falling’ can bring joy to those who relate to the single.

Stream/buy here: https://majozi.lnk.to/Falling