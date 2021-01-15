Major League DJs drops Dinaledi video feat. Botswana-born singer Mpho Sebina

Celebrated hit-makers Major League DJs have released their highly anticipated music video for their smash hit Dinaledi featuring Botswana-born singer Mpho Sebina. Dinaledi is taken off their 31-track album Pianochella. The music video directed by Khaya Bhengu reflects another level of creativity and visual excellence from the popular twins. “Working with Mpho Sebina was so amazing, we had a beautiful experience. We met online, we loved her voice, we messaged her about working together. We sent her a beat and she sent us something back and that’s how Dinaledi was born.

Dinaledi was directed by Khaya Bhengu, it was his directorial debut and he did a great job” commented Bandile Mbere, one half of Major League.

The video drops with the release of their Amapiano EP “What’s the Levol”. The EP is another showcase of their music evolution, command of the genre and their well-thought out collaborations. “

Major League is made of Bandile and Banele Mbere, whose music career has seen them tour various parts of the world alongside other respected artists. Their new music is just the perfect blend of party music and what one would want on a chilled day at home. The infusion of keys, horns and drums in their music speaks to their investment to their craft and therefore the richness of their sound as a result.

“What’s the Levol is our new EP with 13 number of songs, we have featured the likes of Kamo Mphela, Jay Sax, Costa Titch, Cassper Nyovest and many other great acts. We can’t wait to share it with our fans. This is a really special offering and we are proud of the work we have put in” concluded the twins.