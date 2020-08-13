Lungisa Xhamela drops Nawe Off The Best R&B/Soul Album In South Africa

Off the back of winning the South African Music Award for Best R&B/Soul Album in South Africa, Lungisa Xhamela releases his single Mina Nawe off the debut album My Heart To Your Soul The beautiful, soulful Mina Nawe follows the success of iLove Letter, Andisoze and Yiza Sambe, featuring Manu WorldStar, Mr Luu and MSK!

“In this song I meet a beautiful girl and after chatting and finding out our clan names aren’t the same, we agree on being together. That’s how things were done in the past” says Lungisa Xhamela