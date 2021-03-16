LOCNVILLE JOIN FORCES WITH KHUMZ TO GIVE US ‘TROPHY’

MTV-EMA-winning twins, Andrew & Brian Chaplin, aka Locnville partner with Durban-based singer and dancer, Khumz on a new single off their upcoming EP “Burn Box”.

The single follows the release of their previous smash single Miracle remixed by Dj Zinhle, featuring vocals by Apple Gule on vocals. Trophy is an infectious earworm that will having you singing along from the first spin. Khumz and Locnville’s contrasting vocal approaches and tones make for a multi-textured hook on a progressive bassline.

“Trophy is the lead single from Locnville’s 4th studio album, The Burn Box. It’s an upbeat homage to AfroBeat rhythms and Locnville’s signature flow. The track also features the sweet R&B peppered vocals of Durban native KHUMZ. Speaking on the track, Brian says: “Normally our lead out singles give a good taste of the album direction, but this time it’s a stand-alone chapter in a greater story. I feel like this track is a good way to warm people up for what’s coming.”

