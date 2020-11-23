lockdown talent search ‘Sing For Us’ fetches another songstress

The David Gresham Entertainment Group is proud to welcome SOFAYA to the company. SOFAYA is the third artist to sign an exclusive artist and publishing deal through the company’s lockdown talent search “Sing for Us”. SOFAYA was born and raised in Johannesburg and has always had a passion for music. She has worked hard, played hard, and hustled to bring her undeniable talent and vibrant presence to everyone’s attention. SOFAYA’s powerful vocal style is a blend of old-school jazz influences like Brenda Fassie and Motown flavors of Etta James and James Brown.

SOFAYA’s debut single with David Gresham Records ‘My Heart’, will be released on Friday, 20 November. ‘My Heart’ is about the feeling when your heart skips a beat when you find someone who desires you, wants you, and isn’t afraid to express it.

Listen to ‘MY HEART’ here: https://li.sten.to/crYVflq

“I didn’t even know I had entered the ‘Sing For Us’ campaign. My manager Thami Dineka entered the competition on my behalf and only told me about it when he received the ‘We love you’ response. And as they say and the rest was history” – SOFAYA

“SOFAYA caught our attention through the ‘Sing For Us’ lockdown talent search. Her vocal, performing and songwriting ability is truly unique. SOFAYA is an important signing to our roster, as always we’re committed to putting special African creators on the global stage” says Andrew Mitchley, COO, David Gresham Records.