LGBTQ Movie To Screen at Africa Rising International Film Festival

LESBIANS FREE EVERYONE – The Beijing Retrospective, a film by Doctor Bev Palesa Ditsie, produced by Ditsie Media, Kaleidoscope International Fund and Outright Action International will screen at Africa Rising International Film Festival’s 3rd instalment which will have its virtual edition this year scheduled to run from the 27th to the 29th of November 2020.

25 years ago, during the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, filmmaker and activist Dr. Bev Palesa Ditsie, then Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand) delivered a historical statement for lesbians on behalf of the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission and over 50 international Organisations. In 2020, during the global lockdown, Ditsie engaged online with some of the most incredible activists from around the world who were behind this campaign, not only to walk down memory lane, but to commemorate what will forever be known as the most successful lesbian visibility campaign in herstory.

This film has been created entirely online over the 5 months of lockdown. Ditsie says her biggest challenge was accessing all the necessary footage to compile the film. With the majority of institutions having shut down, from universities, private and public archives many of the participants sent their personal archives to help the film come together. This film is long overdue, but couldn’t come at a better time as the world grapples

with COVID-19, poverty, sexual violence and femicide as well as rising fascism globally. While lockdown has been stressful in every way, I was blessed to have the opportunity to also do what I love, what I was born to do. I spoke to over 20 lesbian and sexual rights activists from around the world.

The timing was perfect because I wouldn’t have been able to talk to everyone I spoke to in the way that I did – Doctor Bev Palesa Ditsie.

Africa Rising International Film Festival’s theme for this year is Film For Change, a theme which will not only educate but also catalyse change and drive for further engagement. The main objective is to drive conversation, raise awareness of gender-based violence and equality through the power of cinema and storytelling to push for real change and accountability. Using film to create awareness and contribute to urgent conversations needed, and hopefully drive change , this year the festival puts a spot light on Gender Based Violence, Black Lives Matter and Unjust systems that still govern today. ARIFF will develop and screen 16 short films and documentaries under the 2020 theme its gender-based violence and equality project dubbed the ARIFF Film for Change: GBV and Equality. The main objective of the project is to drive conversation, raise awareness of gender-based violence and equality through the power of cinema and storytelling to push for real change and accountability.

Women, youth, queer community, and people living with disabilities will continue to take centre stage at this year’s Festival. As we celebrate their work, we also bring attention to the importance of continuing to support these groups in the film industry, to ensure these moments of celebration keep happening. Thematically as ARIFF we want to ensure that all voices left in the shadows are given a spotlight. We are excited about this instalment of the festival as we tackle difficult conversations that continue to erode our society. We will honour those who have lost their lives to both GBV and COVID19 – Lala Tuku

The year 2020 will never be forgotten, we have had to all adjust and introspect on what is crucial. As a festival we have had to assess and evaluate how we engage with audiences leading from supporting purpose led content and initiatives. During this time we have explored the lengths of the digital space which has brought the world closer, with Film for Change we will share meaningful content to be seen beyond our borders using digital platforms – Ayanda Sithebe.

The three-day Africa Rising International Film Festival’s 2020 virtual edition programme also includes African and international film screenings/premiers, Round Tables, Masterclasses, SWIFT Hour, ARIFF Film Child, and more. The full African and International film screenings programme will be released closer to the time.