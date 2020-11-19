Let’s talk Brand 101 , how to penetrate the market

It is  quite palpable Covit-19 will be remain the part of the traffic in conversation, well it has bull dozed itself in our lives, the world has be in motion trying to chew  an incredible chunk of a totally altered reality. However on the creative side of things wheels  have been constantly in  motion, in the mist  of all the misery and the loneliness musicians have been colouring our ears with beautiful melodies,  the film and television industry has also been serving up a buffet of new shows  that we are spoiled for choice, visual artist have also been generous painting a different reality to drown out the menace, those who have been flirting with the idea of starting new business  or writing new books or even better a career U turns have finally took a leap of faith to do so.  Well great job the consumer are reeling in abundance but the market is also saturated, badly so.

Debbiebloodmoon host  of our Afternoon drive Connect Africa airing weekdays between 14:00 – 17:00 CAT, Had couple of discussions on building and marking of brands, how do we penetrate the market

First guest is Kenya’s very own Anyiko, the woman behind East and West African well recognised faces like Kenya senasationa band Sauti Sol, Nigerian Afrobeat queen  Tiwa Savage, Ugandan rapper The Mith, Ghanaian king Stonebwoy  the list is endless.

Then there was  Pitbull in Heels,  South African publicist extraordinaire  Farah Fortune,

South African digital Entrepreneur Daddy Mohlala unpacks  packs the current phenomena ‘influencer  marketing’

 

 

 

