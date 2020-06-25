LESOTHO’S Kommanda Obbs WEAVES tapestry of losses, regrets, love and faith

Following the release of his self-titled studio album in May 2018, “Ne ke u rata” (I used to love you) is Kommanda Obbs’ 1st official digital single released under the label Tsépe Sethuamajoe. Composed of vocalist/ songwriter Kommanda Obbs, accordionist and guitarist Mokete Auda and producer Bosco Afreeca, “Ne ke o rata” is a tale about lost love, an infectious slice of emotions mixed with a peculiar sense of humor. The song fuzes different musical backgrounds from Ragga, Afrobeat, country, alternative with Hip Hop and Famo (Traditional Sesotho Music) being foundational influences.

The one question Kommanda can’t put to rest on this sensational tale is why life feels so empty sometimes, especially in the absence of love. He gave up on happily ever after years ago. With hallmark tenderness and power, he weaves a tapestry of losses, regrets, love and faith.

Translated loosely, the first verse sung playfully bellows the words of a lover to their long-lost beloved which can be foiled together as “I had always believed that we’d spend our lives together”. I never dreamed that my time with her would be cut short, or that my life would be a journey down this path”.