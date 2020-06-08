Lesotho rapper Ntate Stunna DEFIES gravity

Written by on June 8, 2020

With a musical career dating  back to 2014 this Lesotho Born superstar has been steady on the rise until his album promo video had gone viral on social media yarning him more traction ,  Born Thaabe Letsie is a 24 year old Lesotho born rapper song-writer, cinematographer and record producer who is popularly known as MegaHertz aka Ntate Stunna, continues to cement his name in the music scene. Spiting bars in his native language, his well refined DNA sound is a fusion  trap and famo (traditional accordion music that originates  from Lesotho). Ntate Stunna may have first been introduced to hip hip by international acts like 50 cent but it is Ice Prince that had caught his attention and he is the man in the mission to  showcase the Sesotho culture to the world.

Stunna has recently released a nine tracked EP packed with jam  Rabari, Ke thata and ke Uratile and it continues to dominate airplays in Lesotho, South Africa and Botswana.  This past weekend he severed up a steaming virtual virtual performance of the EP that send his fans raving to a means no end on twitter.

 

If you8have misses Ntate Stunna on the Lifestyle with Favourate latter Q  the Ghanian rapper Ntelabi on  Africa day listen here

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

South African hip hip musician King Sweetkid scoops artist of the year award

June 8, 2020

0 0

Marble Eyes takes the Zimbabwean songstress Ananya to global stage

June 5, 2020

0 0

South African label MIZA PRODUCTIONS drops a new single gearing up for the big release

June 5, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Marble Eyes takes the Zimbabwean songstress Ananya to global stage

Thumbnail
Previous post

South African Buhlebendalo feets the spirit of the nation

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST