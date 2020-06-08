Lesotho rapper Ntate Stunna DEFIES gravity

With a musical career dating back to 2014 this Lesotho Born superstar has been steady on the rise until his album promo video had gone viral on social media yarning him more traction , Born Thaabe Letsie is a 24 year old Lesotho born rapper song-writer, cinematographer and record producer who is popularly known as MegaHertz aka Ntate Stunna, continues to cement his name in the music scene. Spiting bars in his native language, his well refined DNA sound is a fusion trap and famo (traditional accordion music that originates from Lesotho). Ntate Stunna may have first been introduced to hip hip by international acts like 50 cent but it is Ice Prince that had caught his attention and he is the man in the mission to showcase the Sesotho culture to the world.

Stunna has recently released a nine tracked EP packed with jam Rabari, Ke thata and ke Uratile and it continues to dominate airplays in Lesotho, South Africa and Botswana. This past weekend he severed up a steaming virtual virtual performance of the EP that send his fans raving to a means no end on twitter.

If you8have misses Ntate Stunna on the Lifestyle with Favourate latter Q the Ghanian rapper Ntelabi on Africa day listen here